Bucharest National Opera announces “Dance of Velvet Steps” performance for special needs audience

24 October 2025

The Bucharest National Opera and the Kinetobebe Association announced “The Dance of Velvet Steps,” a premiere performance for the audience with special needs, on Sunday, November 16.

The show consists of a ballet performance adapted and made accessible for children and adults with disabilities. 

The performance is primarily addressed to children and adults with special needs, therapists, educators, doctors, and all those who support equal access to culture. At the same time, it is open to any spectator who wants to discover ballet in a gentle and empathetic format. 

“This is the first time that an opera house in Romania creates a show dedicated to the needs of neurodivergent audiences and those with sensory or motor disabilities, offering an adapted, safe, and friendly artistic setting,” said Bogdan Acatrinei, the initiator of the project and Co-founder of the Kinetobebe Association.

The audiovisual content will be adapted for neurodivergent people, and the entire perimeter will be accessible for those with motor deficiencies. 

“‘The Dance of Velvet Steps' combines the fragility of ballet with the power of inclusion. The lights remain soft, the volume is adapted to auditory sensibilities, and each visual transition has been created to provide predictability and comfort. The show lasts approximately 30 minutes, without a break, being structured in a succession of familiar stories and expressive choreographic moments,” said choreographer Antonel Oprescu.

The warm narration of the character Drosselmeier (from “The Nutcracker”) connects the appearances of beloved children’s figures such as Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, Cat and the Catwoman, Harlequin and Columbine, in a clear and friendly epic thread. Each scene brings a combination of mime, simple movements, and expressive play, designed to be easy to follow. 

The show does not involve direct interaction during the performance, but at the end, the audience is invited to the foyer, where dancers and soloists will meet with the children, respecting the rhythm and needs of each one. Artistic staff and volunteers will be prepared to provide discreet and empathetic support. 

(Photo source: Florin Ghidu | Dreamstime.com)

