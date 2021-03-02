Bucharest National Opera streams online Giuseppe Verdi’s Otello

Bucharest National Opera will stream online this Friday, February 5, a recording of the opera Otello by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Giancarlo del Monaco. The streaming will start at 19:00.

The event marks 134 years since the opera’s world premiere. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.operanb.ro.

The recording will be available for viewing for 24 hours.

“Verdi's creation is par excellence a perfect intertwining of dramatic art with music. Over the centuries, "Otello" has proven to be a masterpiece that has been highlighted not only by philosophical symbols, but also by the disturbing and powerful feelings of the characters, from a theatrical point of view,” the Bucharest National Opera said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Opera Nationala Bucuresti)