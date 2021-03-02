Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Events

Bucharest National Opera streams online Giuseppe Verdi’s Otello

03 February 2021
Bucharest National Opera will stream online this Friday, February 5, a recording of the opera Otello by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Giancarlo del Monaco. The streaming will start at 19:00. 

The event marks 134 years since the opera’s world premiere. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.operanb.ro. 

The recording will be available for viewing for 24 hours.

“Verdi's creation is par excellence a perfect intertwining of dramatic art with music. Over the centuries, "Otello" has proven to be a masterpiece that has been highlighted not only by philosophical symbols, but also by the disturbing and powerful feelings of the characters, from a theatrical point of view,” the Bucharest National Opera said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Opera Nationala Bucuresti)

