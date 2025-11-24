Bucharest’s National Day parade to feature Romanian and allied troops, military equipment

Romania will celebrate its National Day on December 1 with a large military parade in Bucharest featuring Romanian and allied troops. The event will also showcase an extensive display of military equipment and aircraft at the Arch of Triumph.

More than 2,900 servicemembers and specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, Interior Ministry, Romanian Intelligence Service, Special Telecommunications Service, and the National Administration of Penitentiaries will take part in the parade, beginning 11 am on December 1. Moreover, participants will have the chance to see 220 military vehicles and systems, 60 of which in a static exhibition, as well as 45 aircraft.

According to the Ministry of Defense (MApN), foreign participation will be significant, with 240 troops from France, North Macedonia, Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United States, and other NATO-contributing nations joining the procession.

To accommodate the parade, the Bucharest Traffic Brigade will implement road restrictions and manage traffic in this period.

Following tradition, 21 cannon salutes will be fired during the national anthem on November 29 and December 1 in the southeastern area of Bucharest’s King Michael I Park. The Defense Ministry has warned that salutes and aircraft flyovers may generate noise levels that could disturb residents and pets.

On National Day, the Romanian flag will be raised at all military institutions, naval vessels will display full ceremonial flags, and a military equipment exhibition will be open near the Arch of Triumph until 2:30 pm.

Romanian troops deployed abroad will also mark the occasion with military ceremonies.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)