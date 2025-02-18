Politics

“Nothing can make me withdraw from presidential race,” Bucharest mayor says

18 February 2025

Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan has reaffirmed his commitment to running as an independent candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for May 2025, stating that nothing will make him withdraw from the race.

"Nothing can make me withdraw my candidacy. […] There are thousands of people who have signed up as volunteers and are already collecting signatures. Two thousand people have donated money - I can't play around. My campaign will continue no matter what," Dan said on Monday, February 17, according to News.ro.

He also addressed the decision-making process of the opposition party USR, which has so far backed the candidacy of its leader, Elena Lasconi, although some say that it would better support Dan in the race. The Bucharest mayor said he would respect any strategy the USR adopts without pressuring them. 

"I have had a very good relationship with them in the General Council, and I don't want to put any pressure. Their candidate is Mrs. Lasconi," he said.

Regarding the recent nomination of Crin Antonescu by the Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians (UDMR), Dan admitted he was surprised. 

"I did not expect someone from the political sphere to be accepted by all three parties. Antonescu led the PNL, but interestingly, he performs better with PSD voters. Among PNL supporters, we are tied," Nicuşor Dan explained, adding that he had received substantial backing from PNL sympathizers in previous elections.

According to Hotnews.ro, the Bucharest mayor has delegated his duties until April 30 to City Manager Lucian Judele and other directors within the City Hall, as he recently began a tour across the country to meet with volunteers supporting his presidential campaign. On Saturday, he was in Focșani, on Sunday in Piatra Neamț and Suceava, and on Monday in Botoșani and Iași.

However, the same source said, this does not mean that Nicușor Dan will be absent from the Bucharest City Hall during this period; the delegations apply only to the days when the mayor is away.

Politics

