Politics

Bucharest mayor maintains neutral stance ahead of presidential elections

29 October 2024

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan said he is not going to support any particular candidate before the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, explaining that he wishes to preserve support and a certain neutral position versus all the right-wing parties.

“There is still a month until the election, but as I mentioned before, it is difficult for me to publicly endorse any candidate when my priority is to secure a majority in the Council,” Dan stated, highlighting the challenges of publicly backing a candidate when cross-party collaboration is crucial for his administration, as reported by Bursa.ro.

When questioned whether endorsing a right-wing candidate could risk the support of other council members from right-aligned parties, Dan clarified that his position goes beyond any individual endorsement. 

“It’s not just about fear of losing support,” he said, “but rather about maintaining an equidistant partnership with all parties that contribute to the Council’s majority.”

Despite refraining from overt support for a single candidate, Nicusor Dan has signed off on the candidacies of various right-wing representatives and has expressed a broader hope for a right-wing administration, both in the presidency and in Parliament.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicuşor Dan)

