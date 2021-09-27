Covid-19: Green pass needed for access to Bucharest Marathon

Athletes who can show a green pass, attesting to vaccination, negative testing or recovering from the illness, will be granted access to the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, scheduled to take place between October 30 and October 31, the event’s organizers announced.

Bucharest Running Club will provide free testing to those who are not vaccinated and have not experienced the illness if they show proof of registering for one of the marathon’s races. Testing will be done at a clinic accredited by the Health Ministry, within a maximum of 48 hours before the start of the race.

(Photo: Marcel Ilie | Dreamstime.com)

