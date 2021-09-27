Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 13:38
Sports

Covid-19: Green pass needed for access to Bucharest Marathon

27 September 2021
Athletes who can show a green pass, attesting to vaccination, negative testing or recovering from the illness, will be granted access to the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, scheduled to take place between October 30 and October 31, the event’s organizers announced.

Bucharest Running Club will provide free testing to those who are not vaccinated and have not experienced the illness if they show proof of registering for one of the marathon’s races. Testing will be done at a clinic accredited by the Health Ministry, within a maximum of 48 hours before the start of the race.

(Photo: Marcel Ilie | Dreamstime.com)

