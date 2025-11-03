Healthcare

Bucharest launches new IVF program offering EUR 3,000 to couples and single women

03 November 2025

Bucharest City Hall announced the opening of registrations for the “FIV3 – A Chance for Infertile Couples” program, which offers financial assistance of up to RON 15,000 (around EUR 3,000) to 150 couples or single women undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

The initiative, implemented through the city’s Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services (ASSMB), is set to reopen its online platform on Monday, November 3.

According to the municipality, the funding covers medication and medical procedures related to IVF. Eligible participants include married or unmarried couples, as well as single women, diagnosed with infertility by a qualified obstetrics and gynecology specialist, News.ro reported.

The project, approved by the Bucharest General Council earlier this year, aims to increase the birth rate in the capital by supporting up to 2,000 beneficiaries between 2025 and 2026. The total budget allocated amounts to RON 30 million.

The “FIV3 – A Chance for Infertile Couples” program runs from June 2025 through December 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vchalu/Dreamstime.com)

