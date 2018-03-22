Bucharest International Motor Show returns after 11 years. What to expect

The Bucharest International Motor Show (SIAB), the biggest such event in Romania, returns with a new edition this week after 11 years of absence. The event takes place at Romexpo in Bucharest between March 23 and April 1.

Big car brands will be present at SIAB 2018 but there are also some other major brands missing, including Dacia, according to Automarket.ro. However, the other carmaker in Romania, Ford, will be present at the event, including with its new EcoSport compact SUV built at its manufacturing facility in Craiova.

Other brands present at the event are Honda, Toyota, Skoda, Kia, Audi, Porsche, and Volvo. BMW and Opel will also have stands at SIAB 2018. Moreover, the new Rolls-Royce Phantom will be presented at the Bucharest event, being the first time when the world’s most important luxury car manufacturer will be officially present at the most important car event in Romania.

However, some other big brands missing from the event are Mercedes-Benz Romania and all the brands from the Tiriac Group, namely Jaguar, Land Rover, Hyundai and Mitsubishi, Capital.ro reported.

In numbers, SIAB means an indoor exhibition area of 27,000 sqm, an outdoor exhibition area of over 20,000 sqm, two conference rooms, a drive test track, and about 2,000 parking spaces.

The first day of the event, namely March 23, is dedicated to the press, but the general public can check the new cars presented at the event on March 24-31 between 10:00 and 20:00 and on April 1 between 10:00 and 19:00. Tickets cost RON 30 per day but children aged under 7 accompanied by parents and the people with disabilities benefit from free entrance.

Irina Marica, [email protected]