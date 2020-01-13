Bucharest municipality to pay EUR 17 mln for district heating system repairs

Termoenergetica, the company that replaced RADET as the operator of the centralised heating system in Bucharest, concluded framework contracts in amount of RON 79 million (EUR 17 million), not including VAT, with four construction companies for the repair and replacement of the outdated hot water pipes, local G4media.ro reported. The four companies are Erbasu, Elsaco, Acvatot and Clay Work Bucharest.

Because three quarters of the pipeline network is nearly 40 years old, some 2,600 tons of hot water are lost in the ground every hour during the cold season.

The contracting was made based on a tender announcement placed on the SICAP on March 30, 2019, which provided the purchase of works that involve the replacement of pipes called "Emergency intervention works". The works that the four companies must perform consist of replacing the damaged sections on the primary network of the heating system.

Termoenergetica operates the largest heating system in Romania and holds 43% of the market in Bucharest. It supplies heat and hot water for approximately 562,000 apartments hosting in total 1.21 million inhabitants.

(Photo source: ID 162117011 © Cateyeperspective - Dreamstime.com)