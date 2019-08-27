Bucharest prepares for high temperatures, storms expected across the country

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a heat wave warning for Bucharest, Mediafax reported.

The capital is expected to see temperatures of 34 – 35 degrees Celsius until Thursday, August 29. The minimum temperatures will be of 18 – 20 degrees Celsius, and a bit lower, of 15 – 16 degrees, around the city.

Temperatures of in between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius are also expected in the regions of Oltenia and Muntenia, in the southern part of the country.

Meanwhile, a yellow code for heavy rain, storms and hail was issued for 17 counties. It is valid on Tuesday, August 27, between 13:00 and 22:00. The counties for which the code was issued are Maramureş, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Harghita, Mureş, Braşov, Covasna, Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Bihor, Arad, Hunedoara, Prahova, Dâmboviţa, Argeş, Vâlcea and Gorj.

(Photo: Pixabay)

