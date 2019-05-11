Bucharest Gaming Week kicks off with video gaming art exhibition

This year’s edition of Bucharest Gaming Week opened with an exhibition dedicated to art from video games developed in Romania, held at Universul Palace, Agerpres reported.

The exhibition aims to highlight Romanian artists and the development potential of the local video game industry. The public can see 25 works of artists Daniel Vijoi (AMC Games), Anca Beldie and Cristian Popa (Amber Studio), Adrian Cruceanu (Killhouse Games), Octavian Nica and Yanna Zosmer (Critique Gaming), Alexandru Purcărea (Liberty Field) and Olga Ciob (Alien Pixel Studios).

Bucharest Gaming Week 2019 takes place until November 10 in several venues across the capital.

The main event takes place at the Parliament Palace on November 9 and 10. It will cover e-sports tournaments, such as the ESL Southeast Europe Championships Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Brawl Stars finals.

At the stands of the partners of the event, participants can take part in competitions and free to play sessions focused on well-known games: Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Clash Royale, Rocket League, League of Legends, FIFA20, PlayerUnknowns Battleground, Fortnite, Gran Turismo, Mortal Kombat 11, Beat Saber, Spider Man, Call of Duty Modern Warfare and others.

(Photo: Bucharest Gaming Week Facebook Page)