Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 14:39
Events

Bucharest Fringe-Independent Theatre Marathon returns with a new edition this month

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest Fringe Festival - Independent Theatre Marathon will return with a new edition between October 15 and October 24.

Theatre fans will be able to see twenty new performances at the Apropo Theatre and partner theatres in the capital, and online at Bfringe.ro, according to local Agerpres.

"In the current context, in which cultural events organizers must prioritize the safety and health of the teams and the public, this year's edition of the festival will take place in a variety of presentation formulas, from indoor performances with an audience, held in a restricted formula, or shows that will be streamed live (with or without an audience), to shows that will be pre-recorded and broadcast online," the organizers said in a press release.

Access to indoor performances will be done based on a valid green pass. The festival's program is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bfringe.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 14:39
Events

Bucharest Fringe-Independent Theatre Marathon returns with a new edition this month

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest Fringe Festival - Independent Theatre Marathon will return with a new edition between October 15 and October 24.

Theatre fans will be able to see twenty new performances at the Apropo Theatre and partner theatres in the capital, and online at Bfringe.ro, according to local Agerpres.

"In the current context, in which cultural events organizers must prioritize the safety and health of the teams and the public, this year's edition of the festival will take place in a variety of presentation formulas, from indoor performances with an audience, held in a restricted formula, or shows that will be streamed live (with or without an audience), to shows that will be pre-recorded and broadcast online," the organizers said in a press release.

Access to indoor performances will be done based on a valid green pass. The festival's program is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bfringe.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks