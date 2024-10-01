Bucharest Food Bank opens new logistics hub

After almost nine years of activity, the Bucharest Food Bank, along with the Federation of Food Banks in Romania, recently opened a new modern logistics hub in the new Logicor Bucharest III Pallady park.

The opening marks a new stage in the mission of the Bucharest Food Bank to contribute to the fight against food waste.

“This new space, a true 'home of good,' addresses the urgent need to reduce food waste and provide support to vulnerable people in the region, as well as across the country,” the press release notes.

The new logistics hub, measuring 1,913 square meters, offers adequate space with modern facilities, including 224 square meters of temperature-controlled areas for storing perishable foods such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and frozen products, enabling better food flow and efficient distribution.

According to the Bucharest Food Bank, every saved food item in this space will be transformed into meals for children in day centers, elderly people in homes, families on the brink of poverty, homeless individuals, and many others in need.

“The inauguration of this hub represents a decisive moment for our activity. The increase in collection and redistribution capacity allows us to support even more people in difficulty. This achievement would not have been possible without our trusted partners, to whom we are grateful for the trust and support we have received,” stated Gabriel Sescu, president of the Bucharest Food Bank.

Founded in 2016, the Bucharest Food Bank was the first initiative of its kind in Romania, following the model of European Food Banks. Since then, it has managed to save over 11,419 tons of food, valued at over RON 142 million (EUR 25 million), providing 22.8 million meals to 176 charitable organizations in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Dâmbovița, Ialomița, Giurgiu, Călărași, Argeș, Prahova, Buzău, and Teleorman. These organizations, in turn, provide social, educational, and recovery services for 69,430 people from vulnerable groups.

Over 2,100 tons of the saved food have been distributed to the other eight Regional Food Banks, ensuring constant support for organizations across the country.

(Photo source: Bucharest Food Bank)