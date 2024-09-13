Food bank in Bucharest’s District 6 to open in October

Local councilors approved the establishment of the new food bank in Bucharest’s District 6, which means that the facility can open its doors in October, the City Hall announced. Until then, the authorities will furnish the location and hire the necessary staff.

“The Food Bank is located at 236 Calea Giulești road, and next door, in the same courtyard, we built a social canteen. We are talking about a 2-in-1 concept, unique in Romania, which will benefit approximately 20,000 people: elderly people with small pensions, single-parent families or families with many children, unemployed people,” the District 6 City Hall said in a post on social media.

Roughly 70 jobs will be created for the food bank and the social canteen, with DGASPC District 6 looking to hire cooks, drivers, skilled workers for handling, receiving, and delivering goods, and logistics specialists.

The food bank will collect food products under warranty from large stores, manufacturers, and distributors that are at risk of not being sold. These will then be cooked and distributed to disadvantaged people either directly, at home, or through the three social canteens in District 6 (two of which operate in a public-private partnership).

The General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC) District 6 was included in the list of operators with the right to receive donations under the law. The food bank will also be a receiving operator and have the right to collect, store, and distribute unsold or unconsumed food products to end consumers.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Sectorului 6)