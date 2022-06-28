Social

Bucharest authorities set up first-aid points for expected hot weather

28 June 2022
More than 20 first-aid points have been set up in Bucharest in preparation for the upcoming heatwave, Horia Tomescu, the city’s deputy mayor, announced.

Bucharest’s Social Services Department has set up five points: at its HQ (10 Constantin Mille St.), at the Academician Nicolae Cajal Seniors’ Residence (Maximilian Popper St.), its Filaret office (41 -41 A Mitropolit Filaret St.), Bebe de Bucureşti center (75 Regina Maria Blvd.); and Viilor office ( 44 Viilor Road). 

The Bucharest Hospitals’ Administration set up another 19 points at its hospitals: Filantropia Hospital (11-13 Ion Mihalache Blvd.), Sf. Maria Hospital (37-39 Ion Mihalache Bvd.), Dr. Carol Davila Hospital (4 Griviţei Road), Prof. Dr. Dan Theodorescu Hospital (17-21 Calea Plevnei), Dr. Victor Gomoiu Children’s Hospital (21 Basarabia Blvd.), Colentina Hospital (19-21 Ştefan cel Mare Road), Dr. I. Cantacuzino Hospital (5-7 Ion Movilă St.), Foişor  Hospital (35-37 Ferdinand Blvd.), Nicolae Malaxa Hospital (12 Vergului Road), Sf. Ştefan Hospital (11 Ştefan cel Mare Road), Dr. I. Stoia Clinic (5 Thomas Masarik St.), Dr. Victor Babeş Hospital (281 Mihai Bravu Road), Colţea Hospital (1 I.C. Brătianu Blvd.), Dr. Constantin Gorgos Hospital (41 N. Grigorescu Blvd.), Sf. Luca Hospital (12 Berceni Road), Dr. Alexandru Obregia Hospital (10 Berceni Road), Prof. Dr. Th. Burghele Hospital ( 20 Panduri Road), Prof. Dr. Panait Sîrbu Hospital (5 Calea Giuleşti), and Sf. Stelian Hospital (25-27 Cristian Pascal St.).

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) said Bucharest is to see temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius in the coming days. It forecast maximum temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees for June 29, June 30 and July 1. The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 18-21 degrees Celsius.

(Photo: Pixabay)

