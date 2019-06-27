Bucharest municipality announces fees for lifting illegally parked cars

The City Council of Bucharest municipality had on their June 26 agenda a resolution that stipulates the terms for lifting illegally parked cars.

The pick up of the car will cost between RON 200 (EUR 42) and RON 270 (EUR 57), the transport of the car will cost between RON 150 (EUR 32) and RON 200 (EUR 42) while the municipality will store the lifted cars for RON 150 (EUR 32) per day, Ziarul Financiar reported.

“The vehicles illegally parked on public roads that are part of the main streets of Bucharest will be lifted, transported, stored and returned to owners in line with regulations approved by this decision,” the bill reads.

The police officers as well as the local police personnel (under the supervision of the local administration) will be entitled to approve the lifting of a car parked illegally. The car will no longer be lifted and transported to the storage space if the owner shows up and accepts to pay for the operations already carried (lifting of the car).

