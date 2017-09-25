Bucharest hosts new edition of contemporary dance event eXplore Festival

The 12th edition of eXplore Festival – Bucharest International Contemporary Dance & Performance Festival, the most important event of this kind in Romania and Eastern Europe, kicked off at the National Art Museum in Bucharest on September 24.

The event will continue until October 14, taking place in several places in the Romanian capital, namely I.L. Caragiale National Theater, the National Art Museum, the Museum of Romanian Literature, and WASP – Working Art Space & Production.

Special events of the festival will also be organized in Iasi and Arad In October and November.

eXplore Festival aims to contribute to the promotion of contemporary dance and performance among the general public, while supporting young artists through production activities, presentations, workshops, debates, conferences, and dance films.

