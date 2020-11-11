Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:10
Business

Bucharest City Hall gets EU funds to revamp a fifth of the city's heat distribution network

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest City Hall will get RON 1.3 billion (EUR 268 mln) worth of EU funds to revamp 210 kilometers of its heat distribution network.

The contract's total value is RON 1.6 billion (EUR 330 mln) and covers 22% of Bucharest's heat distribution network.

Bucharest's new mayor Nicusor Dan and EU funds minister Marcel Bolos signed the financing contract on Tuesday, November 10. However, the actual work will start next year, after the Bucharest City Hall will select the contractor, Hotnews.ro reported.

The project will generate three major benefits, namely a better supply of heat and hot water for Bucharest's inhabitants, lower network losses and financial costs for the municipality, and lower air pollution, Nicusor Dan explained.

Currently, the power plants that supply Bucharest burn fossil fuels to produce heat that gets lost in the ground due to the old and corroded pipes, and the City Hall covers the losses, while Bucharest residents who are connected to the centralized heating system are often left without heat and hot water. Thus, heating is one of the city's major problems, and Nicusor Dan promised to fix it.

Besides the contract signed on Tuesday with the EU Funds Ministry, the Bucharest City Hall will also get a EUR 200 million financing through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, minister Marcel Bolos said. Thus, Bucharest will be able to rehabilitate 35% of its heating network.

Meanwhile, prime minister Ludovic Orban assured that the electricity and heat producers in Bucharest would also be modernized to increase the system's efficiency.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:07
05 October 2020
Social
Bucharest mayor warns residents of tough winter ahead because of faulty city heating system
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:10
Business

Bucharest City Hall gets EU funds to revamp a fifth of the city's heat distribution network

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest City Hall will get RON 1.3 billion (EUR 268 mln) worth of EU funds to revamp 210 kilometers of its heat distribution network.

The contract's total value is RON 1.6 billion (EUR 330 mln) and covers 22% of Bucharest's heat distribution network.

Bucharest's new mayor Nicusor Dan and EU funds minister Marcel Bolos signed the financing contract on Tuesday, November 10. However, the actual work will start next year, after the Bucharest City Hall will select the contractor, Hotnews.ro reported.

The project will generate three major benefits, namely a better supply of heat and hot water for Bucharest's inhabitants, lower network losses and financial costs for the municipality, and lower air pollution, Nicusor Dan explained.

Currently, the power plants that supply Bucharest burn fossil fuels to produce heat that gets lost in the ground due to the old and corroded pipes, and the City Hall covers the losses, while Bucharest residents who are connected to the centralized heating system are often left without heat and hot water. Thus, heating is one of the city's major problems, and Nicusor Dan promised to fix it.

Besides the contract signed on Tuesday with the EU Funds Ministry, the Bucharest City Hall will also get a EUR 200 million financing through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, minister Marcel Bolos said. Thus, Bucharest will be able to rehabilitate 35% of its heating network.

Meanwhile, prime minister Ludovic Orban assured that the electricity and heat producers in Bucharest would also be modernized to increase the system's efficiency.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:07
05 October 2020
Social
Bucharest mayor warns residents of tough winter ahead because of faulty city heating system
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament