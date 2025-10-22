Governing coalition agrees on date for Bucharest mayoral elections

The governing coalition decided, in a meeting on October 21, that the elections to decide the next general mayor of Bucharest will be held on December 7, National Liberal Party (PNL) VP Ciprian Ciucu said.

After Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan was elected president this May, the office became vacant and has been occupied by interim general mayor Stelian Bujduveanu, a member of the National Liberal Party (PNL). According to administrative rules, the government should have organized the elections within the 90 days following Dan’s resignation. The deadline for this to happen expired in early September.

The parties that make up the governing coalition, namely the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), have been trying for months to reach an agreement on organizing the elections.

In the coalition meeting on October 21, PSD has requested that each party have its own candidate, in contrast to suggestions that PNL and USR might have a common one.

The government led by Ilie Bolojan is to issue the decision establishing the date of the elections at its meeting on Thursday, October 23, Ciucu said, quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo: Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com