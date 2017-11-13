Early music festival opens in Bucharest

The twelfth edition of the Bucharest Early Music Festival take place between November 13 and November 28 in various locations in the capital.

This year’s edition of the event is focused on the harpsichord, one of the favorite instruments of the European musical Baroque period.

The festival opens on November 13 with a chamber music recital titled Inspired by Corelli, held at the Jewish Theater. This will be followed by the Toccami l’anima harpsichord recital, delivered by Marco Mencoboni at the Anglican Church on November 16.

Also at the Anglican Church, Ketil Hausgand will hold a solo harpsichord recital, titled Bach and the French, on November 20. The following day, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will host an event showcasing the project of reconditioning the historic Taskin harpsichord of the Peles Museum.

Spanish artists Xavier Diaz-Latorre and Pedro Estevan will deliver on November 25 the Sones de palacio concert, also at the MNAR.

The full program of the event can be checked here.

Tickets can be purchased in the Eventim and Kompostor networks, and at eventim.ro.

The Bucharest Early Music Festival is dedicated to early European music, covering the medieval, Renaissance, Baroque, and Byzantine periods.

(Photo: Bucharest Early Music Festival Facebook Page)

