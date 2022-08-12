Doctors in several hospitals in Romania’s capital are forced to delay surgeries due to the lack of blood donors, while treatments requiring the use of blood transfusions are in danger.

Unfortunately, a blood shortage is nothing new in Bucharest. Last month, hospital spokespersons said that 4,500 people donate blood every month in the capital, but that at least 7,000 would be needed to cover the demand for blood transfusions.

Already low, the number of donors dropped even further in the last few days and is expected to drop more due to the ongoing holiday season. Fewer than 200 donors arrive at the Bucharest Transfusion Center per day right now, compared to 250-300 before, according to Antena 3.

Right now, the most severe situation is at the Fundeni Institute, one of Bucharest's major centers for surgery, and several other emergency medical units. As a result of the lack of blood, doctors are forced to postpone surgeries and treatment schemes.

At least 1 million Romanians are treated every year with donated blood. Experts say that those who donate blood also enjoy health benefits. Donors have a much higher immunity, and the risk of having a stroke is lowered.

Doctors plead with those who can donate to come to the transfusion centers and make up for the current deficit of blood.

(Photo source: Sasi Ponchaisang | Dreamstime.com)