Bucharest hospitals in dire need of blood donors

Left without sufficient donors, hospitals in Bucharest have to request blood from hospitals in other counties of Romania every month.

Roughly 4,500 people donate blood every month in the capital, but at least 7,000 would be needed to cover the demand for blood transfusions.

“We can’t cover the need for blood in our hospitals by ourselves,” said Dr. Doina Goșa, director of the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center, quoted by Euronews. “We usually call the surrounding centers, and about every two weeks we tour half of the country and, if there are centers with stocks or a certain blood type that is in less demand, they will give it to us,” she added.

Many people become donors when their loved ones are in critical condition and need blood transfusions.

“Donating blood is a gesture that can make the difference between life and death,” said Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan.

In Romania, blood donors receive meal vouchers worth RON 70 (EUR 14).

