Transport

Bucharest’s District 4 to add 50 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles

02 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s District 4 will soon have 50 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles, mayor Daniel Băluță announced on Wednesday, July 2. Each station will feature two charging points, allowing up to 100 drivers to charge their vehicles simultaneously.

The new infrastructure aims to support the growing adoption of electric mobility in the capital while also promoting environmentally friendly urban development, according to the mayor. “Simple, fast, and as eco-friendly as possible,” Băluță stated.

The 50 new stations will complement the district’s existing network of 35 charging points, significantly expanding access for electric vehicle owners. 

The first 20 stations will be located across various key streets in the district, including Calea Văcărești, Alexandru Obregia Boulevard, Șoseaua Berceni near the Tudor Arghezi Park & Ride, and other residential areas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sam74100/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Bucharest’s District 4 to add 50 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles

02 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s District 4 will soon have 50 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles, mayor Daniel Băluță announced on Wednesday, July 2. Each station will feature two charging points, allowing up to 100 drivers to charge their vehicles simultaneously.

The new infrastructure aims to support the growing adoption of electric mobility in the capital while also promoting environmentally friendly urban development, according to the mayor. “Simple, fast, and as eco-friendly as possible,” Băluță stated.

The 50 new stations will complement the district’s existing network of 35 charging points, significantly expanding access for electric vehicle owners. 

The first 20 stations will be located across various key streets in the district, including Calea Văcărești, Alexandru Obregia Boulevard, Șoseaua Berceni near the Tudor Arghezi Park & Ride, and other residential areas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sam74100/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for promoting fascist, legionary ideology
02 July 2025
Transport
DP World launches region’s first drive-through scanner at Romania’s Port of Constanța
02 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Lending fintech OMRO lists corporate bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange
02 July 2025
Energy
Final testing underway at USD 160 mln cogeneration plant on Petromidia platform in Romania
02 July 2025
Sports
Romania’s former world boxing champion Mihai Leu dies at 56
01 July 2025
Real Estate
Romanian entrepreneur digitalizes UK construction sector with ERP solution
01 July 2025
Real Estate
RIVUS project in Cluj-Napoca to host Romania’s largest Cărturești bookstore
01 July 2025
Transport
Bucharest southern half-ring A0 opens, allowing motorists to bypass the capital completely