Bucharest’s District 4 to add 50 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles

Bucharest’s District 4 will soon have 50 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles, mayor Daniel Băluță announced on Wednesday, July 2. Each station will feature two charging points, allowing up to 100 drivers to charge their vehicles simultaneously.

The new infrastructure aims to support the growing adoption of electric mobility in the capital while also promoting environmentally friendly urban development, according to the mayor. “Simple, fast, and as eco-friendly as possible,” Băluță stated.

The 50 new stations will complement the district’s existing network of 35 charging points, significantly expanding access for electric vehicle owners.

The first 20 stations will be located across various key streets in the district, including Calea Văcărești, Alexandru Obregia Boulevard, Șoseaua Berceni near the Tudor Arghezi Park & Ride, and other residential areas.

(Photo source: Sam74100/Dreamstime.com)