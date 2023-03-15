Bucharest's District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand seen as incompatible by court

Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on March 14 the objection raised by Clotilde Armand (Save Romania Union, USR), the mayor of the wealthiest district in Romania's capital city, who attempted to scrap a decision by the Integrity Agency (ANI) on her position of both head of the local administration and manager of an EU-funded project implemented by the same local administration.

Armand is accused of appointing herself the manager of a project financed with European money. She can still challenge the ruling within five days, according to Adevarul.

The Integrity Agency notified the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court (ICCJ) about the existence of indications regarding the commission by Armand Clotilde of the crime of using the position to favor some persons, provided by art. 301 of the Criminal Code because, in exercising the duties of mayor, between February and August 2022, she signed 5 acts that led to creating additional revenues for herself, according to ANI's press release.

Furthermore, ANI points out to the fact that the mayor did not submit a declaration of wealth and interests within 30 days from the date of appointment to the position of project manager, nor annually, until June 15, which led to the impossibility of identifying, from the analysis of the statements, the incompatibility situation.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)