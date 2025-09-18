The City Hall is set to hold a series of events dedicated to the Bucharest Days celebration on the weekend of September 20-21, including open-air concerts, theater performances, film screenings, exhibitions, and guided tours.

The event starts with "Open Streets - Bucharest. Urban Promenade," which will bring to life this anniversary weekend on Calea Victoriei with dozens of artistic and community events for the whole family. Road traffic will be closed on both weekend days, including overnight, from Saturday at 09:00 until Sunday at 22:00.

The city will become more accessible as well, as Bucharest City Tour buses will run free of charge throughout the two days, offering the opportunity for a relaxing ride through the most beautiful places of the city. The 14 stops on the double-decker bus route are: Piaţa Presei, Village Museum, Arch of Triumph, Piaţa Victoriei, Calea Victoriei (two stops), Palace of Parliament, Piaţa Unirii, University, Piaţa Romană, Piaţa Victoriei, Piaţa Charles de Gaulle, Şos. Kiseleff, and Piaţa Presei.

The operating hours of the Bucharest City Tour line are 10:00 - 23:00, with buses running every 30 minutes.

In addition, Bucharest residents can ride the first tram models, free of charge, on routes such as Bucur Obor - Piaţa Sudului - Şos. Viilor - Gara de Nord, Gara de Nord and CFR Progresul, Gara de Nord and Depoul Victoria.

Aside from these, events will take place as follows:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

10:00-17:30 - "Interwar Bucharest" exhibition at the Arch of Triumph. The public is invited to discover the atmosphere of the capital in the interwar period through a large photographic exhibition. Images of wide squares, lively boulevards, trams, elegant cars, and bustling parks recreate the image of the past.

- "Interwar Bucharest" exhibition at the Arch of Triumph. The public is invited to discover the atmosphere of the capital in the interwar period through a large photographic exhibition. Images of wide squares, lively boulevards, trams, elegant cars, and bustling parks recreate the image of the past. 10:30-13:00 and 14:00-15:00 - Historical-military reenactments and hero homage ceremonies at the Arch of Triumph and on Calea Victoriei. The Military Tradition Association will enact emblematic scenes from the past. Carefully documented uniforms, authentic equipment, and faithful replicas will bring history to life, honoring the heroism of Romanian firefighters and commemorating the battle of September 13, 1848.

- Historical-military reenactments and hero homage ceremonies at the Arch of Triumph and on Calea Victoriei. The Military Tradition Association will enact emblematic scenes from the past. Carefully documented uniforms, authentic equipment, and faithful replicas will bring history to life, honoring the heroism of Romanian firefighters and commemorating the battle of September 13, 1848. 10:00-03:00 - "Open City Hall,” an event organized by ARCUB, will see the Bucharest City Hall headquarters open its doors to visitors, inviting the public to guided tours, film screenings, exhibitions, and creative activities, as well as to a collective installation. Access is free.

- "Open City Hall,” an event organized by ARCUB, will see the Bucharest City Hall headquarters open its doors to visitors, inviting the public to guided tours, film screenings, exhibitions, and creative activities, as well as to a collective installation. Access is free. 10:00 - The Bucharest City Museum offers residents six free guided tours on Saturday, September 20, starting at 10:00, exploring the Bucharest University, the Jewish Quarter, the Old Center, and more.

- The Bucharest City Museum offers residents six free guided tours on Saturday, September 20, starting at 10:00, exploring the Bucharest University, the Jewish Quarter, the Old Center, and more. 10:00-20:00 - Dâmboviţa Delivery at the Romanian Opera. On September 20 and 21, the Opera’s Pier will host debates, workshops, water walks, exhibitions, and performances, as well as sports and artistic activities, scientific demonstrations, and guided tours through Cotroceni. The program includes the launch of the international competition "Dâmboviţa 2035," the Nod X dialogues, and the premiere of the show "Mermaids on the Dâmboviţa," co-produced by ARCUB.

- Dâmboviţa Delivery at the Romanian Opera. On September 20 and 21, the Opera’s Pier will host debates, workshops, water walks, exhibitions, and performances, as well as sports and artistic activities, scientific demonstrations, and guided tours through Cotroceni. The program includes the launch of the international competition "Dâmboviţa 2035," the Nod X dialogues, and the premiere of the show "Mermaids on the Dâmboviţa," co-produced by ARCUB. 10:00-22:00 - University Square becomes, for two days, a corner of old Bucharest. PROEDUS organizes photo exhibitions with period images, documentary film screenings, retro photo studios, and costumed animators that will bring back the interwar atmosphere of the city. Visitors can take part in themed activities and have photos taken in a setting inspired by the charm of Little Paris. (continues Sunday)

- University Square becomes, for two days, a corner of old Bucharest. PROEDUS organizes photo exhibitions with period images, documentary film screenings, retro photo studios, and costumed animators that will bring back the interwar atmosphere of the city. Visitors can take part in themed activities and have photos taken in a setting inspired by the charm of Little Paris. (continues Sunday) 10:00-18:00 - Urban Move Expo, an exhibition of historical vehicles and materials held on Gheorghe Duca Boulevard. The exhibition will feature vintage trams (Simmering and Thomson), Rocar de Simon and Rocar Autodromo trolleybuses, the Saviem bus, and the Kraz utility vehicle; historical paper tickets will be offered and punched, as in the past, in the validators mounted on the special line vehicles.

- Urban Move Expo, an exhibition of historical vehicles and materials held on Gheorghe Duca Boulevard. The exhibition will feature vintage trams (Simmering and Thomson), Rocar de Simon and Rocar Autodromo trolleybuses, the Saviem bus, and the Kraz utility vehicle; historical paper tickets will be offered and punched, as in the past, in the validators mounted on the special line vehicles. 10:00-18:00 - At Gara de Nord, participants will be able to visit the CFR Museum Exhibition and the Royal Salon and admire the Presidential Train, which will be stationed at track 14 in the station.

- At Gara de Nord, participants will be able to visit the CFR Museum Exhibition and the Royal Salon and admire the Presidential Train, which will be stationed at track 14 in the station. 10:00-16:00 - Băneasa Airport will offer a guided tour on the runway, organized exclusively by registration, offering participants a unique experience of discovering the logistics and organization of the airport. On the runway will also be the ROMBAC aircraft, which can be visited by those interested through online registration on the TPBI platform.

- Băneasa Airport will offer a guided tour on the runway, organized exclusively by registration, offering participants a unique experience of discovering the logistics and organization of the airport. On the runway will also be the ROMBAC aircraft, which can be visited by those interested through online registration on the TPBI platform. 10:00 - "The Capital Grows Green." ALPAB, together with young and old visitors, will plant trees and flowers in Ateneu Park, Sala Palatului area, and Kretzulescu Park. Workshops will also be held by landscape architects, where gardening enthusiasts can learn planting techniques and notions of urban gardening.

- "The Capital Grows Green." ALPAB, together with young and old visitors, will plant trees and flowers in Ateneu Park, Sala Palatului area, and Kretzulescu Park. Workshops will also be held by landscape architects, where gardening enthusiasts can learn planting techniques and notions of urban gardening. 10:00-20:00 - Bebe Fest OCC, the first cultural festival in Romania dedicated exclusively to children aged 0 to 3 years, will be held at the Comic Opera for Children.

- Bebe Fest OCC, the first cultural festival in Romania dedicated exclusively to children aged 0 to 3 years, will be held at the Comic Opera for Children. 11:00-12:30 - The Comic Opera for Children will also offer a Brass Band Show in Cişmigiu Pavilion.

- The Comic Opera for Children will also offer a Brass Band Show in Cişmigiu Pavilion. 16:30-18:00 - a spectacular parade brings to Calea Victoriei the atmosphere of yesteryear: horses, period costumes, artists, and historical characters. The starting point is Dacia Boulevard. A special moment of the event will be supported by the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus, which will present a mini-show in front of the Army House - National Military Circle. The parade will end on the plateau of University Square, where the public is invited to join the traditional and beloved "Flower Fight."

- a spectacular parade brings to Calea Victoriei the atmosphere of yesteryear: horses, period costumes, artists, and historical characters. The starting point is Dacia Boulevard. A special moment of the event will be supported by the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus, which will present a mini-show in front of the Army House - National Military Circle. The parade will end on the plateau of University Square, where the public is invited to join the traditional and beloved "Flower Fight." 18:00-19:00 - Flower Fight - On the plateau of University Square, Bucharest residents are invited to take part in the "Flower Fight," a symbol of urban joy.

- Flower Fight - On the plateau of University Square, Bucharest residents are invited to take part in the "Flower Fight," a symbol of urban joy. 19:00-22:00 - Concert by the "George Enescu" Philharmonic, conducted by Tiberiu Soare, together with soloists Veronica Anuşca and George Vîrban.

- Concert by the "George Enescu" Philharmonic, conducted by Tiberiu Soare, together with soloists Veronica Anuşca and George Vîrban. 20:00-23:00 - Constitution Square hosts the anniversary edition of iMapp Bucharest, with the theme ART IS ALL AROUND, celebrating the omnipresence of art in everyday life. The 23,000 sqm façade of the Palace of Parliament will be transformed into an impressive visual show, combining video mapping, live music, and interactive performances. There will also be street food vans and concerts by Sylvio, DJ Varer & Christian Thomson, Adrian Şaguna & Arias / Emil Vergo, HVMZA & maestro Gheorghe Zamfir with the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra.

- Constitution Square hosts the anniversary edition of iMapp Bucharest, with the theme ART IS ALL AROUND, celebrating the omnipresence of art in everyday life. The 23,000 sqm façade of the Palace of Parliament will be transformed into an impressive visual show, combining video mapping, live music, and interactive performances. There will also be street food vans and concerts by Sylvio, DJ Varer & Christian Thomson, Adrian Şaguna & Arias / Emil Vergo, HVMZA & maestro Gheorghe Zamfir with the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra. 20:00-03:00 - Documentary film screenings, fiction shorts, and the outdoor premiere screening of the film "Nasty" on Calea Victoriei, CEC Palace

- Documentary film screenings, fiction shorts, and the outdoor premiere screening of the film "Nasty" on Calea Victoriei, CEC Palace 21:00-22:00 - On the Dâmboviţa River, in the area of the Romanian Opera, "Mermaids on the Dâmboviţa" will take place, the first water installation-show in Romania, an original project co-produced by ARCUB, directed by Gabriel Sandu. The event, presented as a premiere, on a floating stage, invites spectators into a poetic world where a soloist embodies a mermaid and metaphorically opens the "box of collective memory."

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

10:00-22:00 - PROEDUS continues the photo exhibitions with period images, documentary film screenings, retro photo studios, and costumed animators that will bring back the interwar atmosphere of the city.

- PROEDUS continues the photo exhibitions with period images, documentary film screenings, retro photo studios, and costumed animators that will bring back the interwar atmosphere of the city. 12:00-19:00 - Food Truck Festival in Constitution Square, within iMapp

- Food Truck Festival in Constitution Square, within iMapp 16:30-18:00 - A parade of TIC fairy-tale characters on Calea Victoriei (from Dacia Boulevard to the intersection with Athenee Palace)

- A parade of TIC fairy-tale characters on Calea Victoriei (from Dacia Boulevard to the intersection with Athenee Palace) 19:00-23:00 - Over 100 supercars, from customized models to classics and rare hypercars, will be driven by an international lineup of celebrities, influencers, artists, renowned athletes, actors, gamers, YouTubers, and business leaders from over 40 countries, as part of the legendary international rally Gumball 3000. The parade will arrive in Constitution Square starting at 19:30, for a festival dedicated to cars, music, and projections. Exclusively for Bucharest, at 18:45 will take place the global launch of the Koenigsegg Jesko "Cobyx" model, one of only 125 units produced of this extremely rare hypercar. The public will be able to enjoy DJ sets by Gumball 3000 stars and a live light mapping show on the façade of the Palace of Parliament.

- Over 100 supercars, from customized models to classics and rare hypercars, will be driven by an international lineup of celebrities, influencers, artists, renowned athletes, actors, gamers, YouTubers, and business leaders from over 40 countries, as part of the legendary international rally Gumball 3000. The parade will arrive in Constitution Square starting at 19:30, for a festival dedicated to cars, music, and projections. Exclusively for Bucharest, at 18:45 will take place the global launch of the Koenigsegg Jesko "Cobyx" model, one of only 125 units produced of this extremely rare hypercar. The public will be able to enjoy DJ sets by Gumball 3000 stars and a live light mapping show on the façade of the Palace of Parliament. 18:00-22:00 - Starting at 18:00, the "Operetta Stars" concert will take place, bringing the charm of operetta to the center of the capital, and at 19:00, the Romanian Radio Big Band, conducted by Simona Strungaru, will close the festival with a program full of energy.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photos source: ARCUB)