Bucharest marks city days with video mapping competition, concerts
19 September 2019
Bucharest is celebrating this weekend 560 years since its first documentary mention with a series of events that include a video mapping competition and several concerts and theater performances.

This year’s Bucharest Days will take place on September 21 and September 22, on the city’s Unirii Boulevard.

The public will get to attend a variety of street performances, creative workshops, interactive games and entertainment moments for children. A street edition of the Bucharest Food Festival will also take place.

The sixth edition of the video mapping competition iMapp Bucharest will take place on September 21, in Constituției Square, starting 17:00. The eight teams that will showcase their works on the façade of the Parliament Palace are Antaless Visual Design, George Berlin Studios, 404.Zero, MØjØ STUDIO, Marco Morgese, Michele Pusceddu, René and Andrzej, and Mindscape Studio. An international jury will evaluate the teams, but the public can also vote for their favorite via text message at the number 1843.

Before the video mapping competition, Constituției Square will host concerts by Schiller and Waldeck. Schiller, the stage name of Christopher von Deylen, is known for hits such as “I Feel You”, “A Beautiful Day” and “Smile.” Vienese group Waldeck, of musician Klaus Waldeck, will perform in the opening of Schiller’s concerts. Both concerts are free-entrance.

Because of the events, car traffic will be restricted between the evening of September 20, starting 22:00, and the morning of September 23, at 6:00, on the Unirii Boulevard segment between I. C. Brătianu Blvd. and Constituţiei Square and the Libertăţii Blvd. segment between Calea 13 Septembrie and Naţiunile Unite Blvd.

(Photo: Verdel/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

