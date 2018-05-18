Bucharest wants to join forces with Constanta and Brasov for tourism promotion

Romania’s capital Bucharest and the cities of Constanta and Brasov, which represent two of the country’s most popular tourist regions, plan to launch an Intercommunity Development Agency for the tourism sector, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Thursday,May 17.

This agency would allow the three cities to promote themselves as the country’s most important tourist destinations and to access EU funds for joint projects, local News.ro reported.

The local authorities are already working on a programmatic document in this sense but haven’t made public its details.

[email protected]