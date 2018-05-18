22.5 °C
Bucharest
May 18, 12:31

Bucharest wants to join forces with Constanta and Brasov for tourism promotion

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s capital Bucharest and the cities of Constanta and Brasov, which represent two of the country’s most popular tourist regions, plan to launch an Intercommunity Development Agency for the tourism sector, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Thursday,May 17.

This agency would allow the three cities to promote themselves as the country’s most important tourist destinations and to access EU funds for joint projects, local News.ro reported.

The local authorities are already working on a programmatic document in this sense but haven’t made public its details.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up to our newsletters below

Subscribe

Choose newsletter