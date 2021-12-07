Bucharest ranks high in the region by Coffee Price Index

A Bucharest resident pays an average of USD 3.02 for a coffee (the average price of espresso, latte, and cappuccino), a price that is visibly lower than in Western Europe.

There are few exceptions, namely the cities in the south of the continent, led by Rome (USD 2.47), Lisbon (USD 2.52 ), or Madrid (USD 2.75), according to an analysis of the SavingSpot platform quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Furthermore, Bucharest boasts some of the highest coffee prices among the Central and Eastern European capital cities, along with Prague (USD 3.13) and Bratislava (USD 3.04).

The highest coffee prices in whole Europe can be found in Switzerland, with USD 5.65.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)