Events

Bucharest Coffee Festival holds 2025 edition this weekend

18 March 2025

Bucharest Coffee Festival returns this weekend, from March 21 to 23, at Hala Laminor, bringing together coffee professionals and enthusiasts from Romania and abroad. The 2025 edition will host over 200 exhibitors, including producers, roasters, and distributors, across a 5,000-square-meter space.

Attendees can explore a wide variety of specialty coffee, accessories, and brewing equipment, with more than 500 coffee types available for tasting.

Organized by Barista School, First Coffee, and SCA - Romania Chapter (Specialty Coffee Association), the festival is considered the first of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe and the second in Europe after London, according to the press release. It aims to promote specialty coffee by showcasing industry leaders, independent roasters, and baristas.

The event will also feature national barista competitions, including the National Latte Art Championship and the Coffee in Good Spirits final, with winners advancing to international championships in Geneva and Milan.

A highlight of the festival is a conference on the challenges and opportunities in Brazil’s specialty coffee sector, led by industry expert Edgard Bressani.

Visitors can also enjoy demonstrations of coffee preparation, latte art, and coffee-based mixology. A newly introduced Spirits Village will offer tastings of alcoholic beverages, including a dedicated Espresso Martini bar.

Food trucks will complement the coffee experience with international street food options, from Angus beef burgers to Taiwanese and Lebanese cuisine.

Also, a special creative space will engage children with coffee-inspired art workshops.

Tickets and passes are available online and at the entrance, with single-day entry prices starting at RON 20.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

