Entertainment

Bucharest to restart double-decker tourist bus service

26 June 2025

Bucharest is set to bring back its tourist bus service, following a decision by the city’s General Council on Wednesday, June 25, to establish a dedicated public transport line called “Bucharest City Tour,” Agerpres reported.

The new line will be operated using double-decker buses owned by the Bucharest Transport Company (STB), with licenses to be issued by the Bucharest–Ilfov Intercommunity Development Association for Public Transport.

The route is designed to connect visitors to the city’s key cultural and heritage sites, including museums, theaters, and leisure areas.

The Romanian capital city first introduced a tourist bus line in 2009, which operated seasonally until 2019 using rented vehicles. Service was suspended between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, STB owns six Volvo double-decker buses that will be used on the new route. The proposed itinerary will take passengers on a loop beginning and ending at Presei Square, with stops along major boulevards and landmarks such as Kiseleff Road, Calea Victoriei, Unirii Square, and the Arch of Triumph.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest City Tour)

