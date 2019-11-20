Bucharest municipality to develop residential project with 150 apartments

The Bucharest City Hall wants to develop a residential project that will include about 150 apartments in the Panduri area, somewhere between the city center and the office-dense western part of the city.

The project will be developed on a 1-hectare plot owned by the City Hall and the housing units will be used for social purposes, the City Hall declared, according to Economica.net.

The project will be developed on a former industrial site (former Panduri asphalt station). The institution has already requested the approval of the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) in the General Council.

According to the draft PUZ, the project will include buildings with nine levels (GF + 8E) corresponding to a maximum height of 31 meters. It will also include a kindergarten (included in the same plan). On the land there are also two private buildings that will be kept in place, of 625 sqm and 630 sqm respectively and at least 30% of the area will be green space.

The project will most likely be developed by the Bucharest Municipal Real Estate Company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)