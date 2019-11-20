Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 08:25
Real Estate
Bucharest municipality to develop residential project with 150 apartments
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest City Hall wants to develop a residential project that will include about 150 apartments in the Panduri area, somewhere between the city center and the office-dense western part of the city.

The project will be developed on a 1-hectare plot owned by the City Hall and the housing units will be used for social purposes, the City Hall declared, according to Economica.net.

The project will be developed on a former industrial site (former Panduri asphalt station). The institution has already requested the approval of the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) in the General Council.

According to the draft PUZ, the project will include buildings with nine levels (GF + 8E) corresponding to a maximum height of 31 meters. It will also include a kindergarten (included in the same plan). On the land there are also two private buildings that will be kept in place, of 625 sqm and 630 sqm respectively and at least 30% of the area will be green space.

The project will most likely be developed by the Bucharest Municipal Real Estate Company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 08:25
Real Estate
Bucharest municipality to develop residential project with 150 apartments
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest City Hall wants to develop a residential project that will include about 150 apartments in the Panduri area, somewhere between the city center and the office-dense western part of the city.

The project will be developed on a 1-hectare plot owned by the City Hall and the housing units will be used for social purposes, the City Hall declared, according to Economica.net.

The project will be developed on a former industrial site (former Panduri asphalt station). The institution has already requested the approval of the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) in the General Council.

According to the draft PUZ, the project will include buildings with nine levels (GF + 8E) corresponding to a maximum height of 31 meters. It will also include a kindergarten (included in the same plan). On the land there are also two private buildings that will be kept in place, of 625 sqm and 630 sqm respectively and at least 30% of the area will be green space.

The project will most likely be developed by the Bucharest Municipal Real Estate Company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40