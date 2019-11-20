Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 08:21
Real Estate
Major residential project in Romanian Black Sea city enters second phase
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer Tomis Plus has started the work on the second phase of the Tomis Park residential project, one of the most important such developments in Constanta, the biggest city on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

The new phase includes 252 apartments and a 7,300-sqm park, which will be developed with an investment of EUR 20 million.

The first phase, under construction and 75% sold, includes 189 residential units and will be delivered by the end of next year, and the second phase will be delivered in 2022.

The project is designed to include 693 apartments, the park to be developed under the second phase, as well as children's playgrounds, retail spaces, a kindergarten, and nearly 1,000 parking spaces after full completion.

"Constanta is the third county in Romania by the GDP it generates and a significant residential market, which includes only few large projects located inside the city, designed for Constanţa. We have designed nearly 700 apartments, with numerous facilities and with a good location, in the immediate vicinity of Vivo Mall Constanta, the largest shopping center in the city," said Cristian Stanciu, general manager of the developer.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 08:21
Real Estate
Major residential project in Romanian Black Sea city enters second phase
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer Tomis Plus has started the work on the second phase of the Tomis Park residential project, one of the most important such developments in Constanta, the biggest city on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

The new phase includes 252 apartments and a 7,300-sqm park, which will be developed with an investment of EUR 20 million.

The first phase, under construction and 75% sold, includes 189 residential units and will be delivered by the end of next year, and the second phase will be delivered in 2022.

The project is designed to include 693 apartments, the park to be developed under the second phase, as well as children's playgrounds, retail spaces, a kindergarten, and nearly 1,000 parking spaces after full completion.

"Constanta is the third county in Romania by the GDP it generates and a significant residential market, which includes only few large projects located inside the city, designed for Constanţa. We have designed nearly 700 apartments, with numerous facilities and with a good location, in the immediate vicinity of Vivo Mall Constanta, the largest shopping center in the city," said Cristian Stanciu, general manager of the developer.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40