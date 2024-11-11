Bucharest starts installing 4.3 million festive lights across main boulevards

The City Hall of Bucharest began the installation of festive lights across the city’s main boulevards. The Municipal Public Lighting Company is reusing existing equipment this year too, alongside approximately 3,000 new luminous elements added to the collection.

The display will feature over 4.3 million energy-efficient LED lights, selected for their low energy consumption and high durability, mayor Nicușor Dan said.

The decorations will illuminate key streets such as Aviatorilor Boulevard (from Victoriei Square to Charles de Gaulle), Kiseleff Boulevard, Regele Mihai I Boulevard, Calea Victoriei avenue, Elisabeta Boulevard, Lascăr Catargiu Boulevard, Magheru Boulevard, Ion I.C. Brătianu Boulevard, Unirii Boulevard, and Constituției Square.

In total, the lights will cover a linear distance of up to 265 kilometers.

Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the Romanian capital city, will open its doors on November 29. The annual fair will again transform Constituției Square in downtown Bucharest, close to the Parliament Palace, and will be awaiting visitors until December 26.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)