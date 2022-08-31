Social

Bucharest’s Carol I Park to undergo EUR 10 mln rehabilitation

31 August 2022
Bucharest City Hall announced a rehabilitation plan to renew one of the city’s largest and most beautiful public parks - Carol I Park.

The City Council approved the work documentation and the technical-economic indicators for this project on Wednesday, August 31. The investment is estimated at RON 47 million (almost EUR 10 million).

Work can start once the City Hall issues the construction permit, Hotnews.ro reported. The rehabilitation and restoration works are estimated to take three years.

The project includes the revitalization and restoration of the dendrological fund and green spaces, the rehabilitation of the park’s alleys, bridges, and stairs, and the consolidation of the lake shores. Plus, the public lighting installations and networks, the sports field and the playgrounds will be rehabilitated, and the urban furniture will be replaced.

Named after King Carol I of Romania, Carol Park has been listed as a historical monument since 2004. The Mausoleum (Nations’ Heroes Memorial) is the main attraction of the park, but Arenele Romane, one of Bucharest’s main concert venues, is also located here.

Visitors can also find terraces and restaurants in this public park, as well as special spaces for dogs, areas dedicated to sports activities, and playgrounds for children.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)

