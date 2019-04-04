Bucharest municipality has EUR 1.4 bln budget for 2019

Bucharest City Hall has an estimated budget of RON 6.7 billion (about EUR 1.4 billion) in 2019, according to a document launched into public debate on the institution's website, quoted by local Hotnews.ro.

The municipality earmarked about EUR 370 million for infrastructure and large investment projects. The main infrastructure works that will receive money in 2019 are the widening of the Fabrica de Glucoza road, Ciurel Passage, Nicolae Grigorescu Passage, and the park & ride park at the end of the Pantelimon avenue.

The volume of subsidies for heat and public transport amount to a volume not far from that earmarked for infrastructure, namely EUR 340 million (EUR 1.6 billion), four times the money allotted for hospitals. The heating subsidies will thus eat roughly a quarter of the whole budget.

Some EUR 128 million will go for social assistance and only EUR 85 million for hospitals. Some EUR 11 million will be given to churches: EUR 2.1 million for the People's Cathedral and the rest for 101 smaller churches.

(Photo source: Facebook / Gabriela Firea)