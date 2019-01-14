Bucharest buys boats, kayaks for lake tourist circuit

The Bucharest City Hall is purchasing over 370 items to be used for the tourist circuit on the Floreasca and Tei lakes, according to the bid announcement published in the electronic public procurement system SEAP. The value of the contract stands at RON 1.8 million (EUR 386,266), Economica.net reported.

The City Hall plans to buy 50 boats and hydro-bicycles, 72 bicycles, 32 pieces of windsurfing equipment, and 30 for kite surfing, kayak, rescue boats, and lifeguard towers. The offers can be submitted by February 25th.

The project of the tourist circuit has a total value of over RON 88 million (EUR 18.8 million), and was approved for financing from the Regional Operational Program 2007-2013, Priority Axis 5, signed between Bucharest City Hall, the Regional Development Agency Bucharest Ilfov and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration.

The project’s main aim is to create a touristic circuit that would include the Floreasca and Tei lakes, as well as the nearby areas.

Initially announced in 2013, the project entailed the set up of six tourist ports and 12 quays for small ships, among others.

(Photo: Wikipedia)

