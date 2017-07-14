Bucharest to have “the most modern touristic circuit in the country” by end-2017

Work on the touristic circuit on the Floreasca and Tei lakes in Bucharest is to be completed by the end of this year. Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said this would be “the most modern touristic circuit in the country.”

The project has a total value of slightly over EUR 20 million, and was approved for financing from the Regional Operational Program 2007-2013, Priority Axis 5, signed between Bucharest City Hall, the Regional Development Agency Bucharest Ilfov and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration, according to a press release from the Bucharest City Hall. The non-reimbursable funds amount to some EUR 5.3 million.

The project’s main aim is to create a touristic circuit that would include the Floreasca and Tei lakes, as well as the nearby areas.

According to the City Hall, the work was delayed due to “major problems.” For example, the technical project submitted by the Administration of Lakes, Parks and Recreation Bucharest (ALPAB) in 2011 was incomplete. Moreover, major delays were registered in attributing the work contract, as the companies that participated in the procedure challenged the results. Thus, due to these problems and other such issues encountered along the way, the deadline for completing the project was extended to December 31, 2017.

The City Hall has already received a new permit from the Romanian Waters Agency. Moreover a new building permit was also issued, and a new design contract was concluded.

“At this moment, the construction of the multi-purpose hall was completed, 90% of the damming works were finalized, most of the pontoons were purchased and installed, and the cycle-pedestrian tracks and the amphitheater are being built,” according to mayor Gabriela Firea.

So far, 60% of the project is done, she said, adding: “we want to be able to enjoy together the most modern tourist circuit in the country, in Bucharest, in about six months.”

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Wikipedia)