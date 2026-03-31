Dividends from Bucharest blue chips set to fall 18% year-on-year

Major companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange are expected to distribute lower dividends in 2026, reflecting weaker profits and a more cautious outlook amid external uncertainties, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar.

Aggregate dividend payouts from firms included in the benchmark BET index are projected to total around RON 11 billion (EUR 2 billion), down from approximately RON 13.7 billion distributed in 2025. The decline represents a decrease of about 18% year-on-year.

The companies concerned had distributed dividends last year from their 2024 profits and are preparing similar allocations in 2026 based on 2025 results. However, lower earnings in several sectors, alongside a more prudent approach to capital allocation, have weighed on overall distributions.

The shift occurs as listed firms respond to a more challenging macroeconomic environment, including tighter financial conditions and heightened global uncertainty. Companies are increasingly balancing shareholder returns with the need to preserve liquidity and support investment plans.

Despite the decline, dividend payouts remain substantial in absolute terms, continuing to represent a key component of investor returns on the Romanian stock market.

The final amounts will depend on shareholder approvals at upcoming general meetings, but current proposals indicate a broad-based reduction across blue-chip issuers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)