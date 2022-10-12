For the first time in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca's ArtCrawl launches to promote the local art scene

Three years after its debut launch in Cluj-Napoca in 2019, ArtCrawl, a guided platform dedicated to exploring local contemporary art, comes to Bucharest and will make its first guided tour at Atelierele Malmaison on October 15.

For EUR 25 (tourist's price) each, visitors can have a 3-hour tour of contemporary art galleries, cultural centers, and alternative and independent cultural spaces. English-language tours are usually done every Wednesday and Thursday from 15:00 to 18:00, while Saturdays are dedicated to Bucharest people in the Romanian language.

The first edition of ArtCrawl in Bucharest takes place on October 15 between 15:00 and 17:00 at Atelierele Malmaison, Calea Plevnei 137C. Participants will be able to visit the workshops of artists Lea Rasovszky, Livia Fălcaru, Giles Eldridge, IVAN, Cazul 101, and Sandwich.

Those who visit the city of Bucharest and want to discover contemporary art galleries and other alternative spaces can book a tour through the Airbnb Experiences platform or on the project's website - will usually be announced through the platform's social media handles on Facebook or Instagram.

Elena Dobre, an art aficionado with an abundance of experience in the domain of the local art scene in Bucharest, is the guide for this two-three hour tour. Her colleague, Helga Thies, co-founded the initiative in Cluj-Napoca and guides tourists there.

(Photo source: ArtCrawl)