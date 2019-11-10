Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:10
Real Estate
Yields of apartments in Bucharest are among the highest in Europe
11 October 2019
The average yields generated by the investments in apartments in Bucharest’s suburbs (5.09% per year) are among the highest in Europe, surpassed only by those seen in Sofia (5.93%) and Brussels (5.55%), according to an analysis by real estate consultancy firm Imoteca.

The yields for apartments in Bucharest range between 5% and 7% but can be even higher, according to the study.

The highest yields are for apartments located in suburbs, or boutique projects located downtown where the rent can be very high.

For an apartment in the suburbs where the average price is EUR 1,000 per square metre, the average yield resulted from renting is 5.09% while in the case of downtown apartments the high price (EUR 1,762 per sqm on average) reduces the average yield to 4.65%, which is still higher than in most European capitals.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

