Bucharest Airport invests EUR 21 mln to increase luggage processing capacity

Aeroporturi Bucureşti, the company that operates the two airports in Romania's capital city, announced the beginning of the modernization works of the luggage processing equipment on the departure flow, following a two-year contract worth EUR 21 mln.

The contract was concluded with the French company Alstef Automation SAS.

Before getting better, the processing will first worsen, though. During the works (October 2022 – August 2023), the capacity will be reduced by 25% - but upon completion, the baggage processing capacity on the departure flow will increase by 40%, the company assures.

Furthermore, 12 "self-service drop off" counters will be available, which allow the passengers to deposit their checked baggage without going to the check-in desk.

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)