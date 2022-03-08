Bucharest to send EUR 1 million in medicines, medical supplies to Ukraine

The Bucharest General Council (CGMB) approved on Monday, March 7, an agreement between the city's hospitals administration ASSMB and the Romanian Red Cross by which RON 5 million (approximately EUR 1 million) will be spent on medicines and medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine, mayor Nicuşor Dan said.

"We will make some emergency acquisitions and provide a fast transport to the border, from where the convoy will be taken over by the Ukrainian neighbors," Dan said.

At the same time, Bucharest approved the twinning with Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine's besieged capital, the mayor announced.

"We are brought together by the same European values, by the wish for peace and collaboration," he said.





Meanwhile, the Bucharest Prefecture said 200 more accommodation places were made available for refugees from Ukraine.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

