Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 16:08
Culture

Photo exhibition showcases Bucharest of the 1970s

16 September 2021
A photo exhibition organized by Bucureștiul meu drag Association showcases the city as it looked in the 1970s.

The photos, taken by Dan Vartanian, will be displayed alongside images showing the spots as they look today.

Passionate about architecture, Dan Vartanian started taking photos of patrimony buildings and construction sites up until 1989. “His photos are very important for the city’s visual memory even if he was taking them simply for his personal archive, to remember buildings that were to be demolished, or capture various stages in the building of new ones,” Andrei Bîrsan, the president of Bucureștiul meu drag Association, explains.

The photographs of today’s spots were taken by Alexandru Iordan, Anda Stăncescu, Andrei Bîrsan, Andrei Pîslaru, Andreia Bîrsan, Antonio Gherdan, Adelina Miron, Camelia Stan, Cristian Malide, Dan Moruzan, Denise Fătulescu, Eli Driu, Eliza Breajen, Florian Marin, Gabriel Cristea, Gabriela Mihăilă, Ioan Herișanu, Liviu Lazăr, Lucia Spirea, Luciana Gingărașu, Mădălina Macovei, Marius Zota, Mihaela Bîrsan, Mihai Petre, Nick Costandache, Paulina Șelaru, Radu Iacob, Răzvan Pasol and Sabin Prodan, and Sorin Panait.

The exhibition is open between September 16 and October 15 at the Museum of the City of Bucharest (Suțu Palace - pictured).

The photos of Dan Vartanian are also available in this online gallery.

(Photo: Goslime/ Wikipedia)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
