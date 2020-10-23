Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 08:23
Business

Romanian brokerage house issues “buy” recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares

23 October 2020
Romanian brokerage house Goldring anticipates that the shares of state-controlled power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) will increase by another 16% in the next 12 months.

Goldring estimates a target price of RON 19.19 and has issued a "buy" recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares, which are traded now around RON 16.5-16.8, Wall-street.ro reported.

Nuclearelectrica has been among the top 10 most traded stocks on the local market in the last 12 months, and the share price has increased by 17.5% compared to a 9% decline for the Romanian blue-chip index (BET) in the same period. In addition to the share price increase, Nuclearelectrica also offered among the highest dividend yields on the local market.

In September, Nuclearelectrica's shares were also included in FTSE Russel's Global All Cap indices as Romania was promoted to emerging market status.

Nuclearelectrica operates Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant, being the country's third-biggest electricity producer. In the first half of this year, Nuclearelectrica recorded a net profit of RON 343 mln (EUR 71 mln), 18% higher than in the same period of 2019. The company currently has a market capitalization of just over EUR 1 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Maximusnd/Dreamstime.com)

