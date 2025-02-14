Events

Documentary about Brâncuși screened in Bucharest next week

14 February 2025

Alain Fleischer’s documentary Brâncuși, Les métamorphoses de la sculpture will be screened on February 18 the Great Hall of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

The production, written and directed by Fleischer and narrated by Christian Gonon, highlights Brâncuși's role as the founder of modern sculpture.

It reconstructs the creative path of the Romanian sculptor, explores the artist's relationship with the avant-garde of the early 20th century - his friendships with prominent figures such as Tristan Tzara, Ezra Pound, Fernand Léger, Marcel Duchamp, and Man Ray - and how Brâncuși used photography and film to document and stage his own works.

The documentary is the last film made in Atelier Brancusi (Brâncuși's Studio) opposite the National Museum of Modern Art Georges Pompidou in Paris before its complete dismantling as part of the museum renovation works, set to last until 2030.

Access to the screening is free. The screening starts at 6:30 p.m.

Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome hosts Brâncuși exhibition

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

