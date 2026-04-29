Brimerock Hospitality Investments enters Romania, ponders funding for hotel close to Bucharest’s main airport

Brimerock Hospitality Investments, a private equity RAIF focused on hospitality assets in Southeast Europe, has officially launched its operations in Romania. It has also begun the due diligence for a potential funding of an Ibis hotel located close to the future Terminal 2 of the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one.

The project is the first transaction under advanced review in the fund’s local portfolio and “highlights the growing interest of investors in modern hotel assets connected to major infrastructure.”

The hotel under review is a 3-star project, with 144 rooms and facilities including a restaurant, event spaces, a fitness center with an indoor pool, a lobby, and a 100-space parking area. It is located in the Tunari–Otopeni area, in the northern part of Bucharest, Forbes Romania reported.

A key factor underpinning the attractiveness of the investment is the new road connection between the Bucharest North A0 Motorway and the future Terminal 2. This is expected to significantly reduce travel times to the airport and strengthen the area’s position as a logistics, corporate, and hospitality hub.

Air traffic data also supports the project’s potential as passenger traffic at Henri Coandă International Airport reached 17.7 million in 2025, while the number of aircraft movements and cargo volumes have also recorded substantial growth.

The fund strategy targets investments in well-located hotel projects with growth potential, including urban hotels, airport hotels, and mixed-use developments operated under international brands.

Brimerock Hospitality Investments is also analyzing other opportunities in Bucharest and in major regional cities.

simona@romania-insider.com