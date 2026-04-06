Real Estate

Continental Forum Oradea hotel reopens after EUR 4 million renovation

06 April 2026

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Continental Hotels has reopened the Continental Forum Oradea following a major renovation project worth over EUR 4 million. The upgrade marks a full transformation of the hotel, repositioning it as a key player in the city’s four-star segment, the company said.

The works, carried out between November 2024 and April 2026, included a complete overhaul of the hotel’s 168 rooms, as well as upgrades to technical infrastructure and common areas. The average investment per room reached around EUR 24,000.

Rooms were fully reconfigured to meet modern comfort standards, with renovated bathrooms, new fire-resistant doors, upgraded access systems, and updated furnishings, including smart TVs and modern lighting. Public areas were also redesigned.

The project also included major upgrades to electrical, plumbing, and climate systems, as well as modernized fire safety installations and a full overhaul of IT and communication networks.

Located on the banks of the Crișul Repede river, the hotel is positioned to attract both business and leisure travelers, the company said.

Continental Hotels has a 35-year tradition in Romania’s tourism market, with a long-standing ambition to become a leading hospitality brand for local travelers. The group is the largest Romanian-owned hotel chain, covering the luxury, business, and economy segments, while also offering a full range of services for the MICE sector.

The company’s portfolio includes several proprietary brands, such as Grand Hotel Continental (5-star), Continental Forum (4-star), MyContinental (3-star), Continental (3-star), and Hello Hotels (2-star), as well as food and beverage concepts such as Concerto Restaurant, Balkan Bistro, and Bistro Continental. 

It operates in cities including Bucharest, Arad, Constanța, Drobeta Turnu Severin, Oradea, Sibiu, Suceava, and Târgu Mureș, with a total of 1,754 rooms across 12 hotel units.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Real Estate

Continental Forum Oradea hotel reopens after EUR 4 million renovation

06 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Continental Hotels has reopened the Continental Forum Oradea following a major renovation project worth over EUR 4 million. The upgrade marks a full transformation of the hotel, repositioning it as a key player in the city’s four-star segment, the company said.

The works, carried out between November 2024 and April 2026, included a complete overhaul of the hotel’s 168 rooms, as well as upgrades to technical infrastructure and common areas. The average investment per room reached around EUR 24,000.

Rooms were fully reconfigured to meet modern comfort standards, with renovated bathrooms, new fire-resistant doors, upgraded access systems, and updated furnishings, including smart TVs and modern lighting. Public areas were also redesigned.

The project also included major upgrades to electrical, plumbing, and climate systems, as well as modernized fire safety installations and a full overhaul of IT and communication networks.

Located on the banks of the Crișul Repede river, the hotel is positioned to attract both business and leisure travelers, the company said.

Continental Hotels has a 35-year tradition in Romania’s tourism market, with a long-standing ambition to become a leading hospitality brand for local travelers. The group is the largest Romanian-owned hotel chain, covering the luxury, business, and economy segments, while also offering a full range of services for the MICE sector.

The company’s portfolio includes several proprietary brands, such as Grand Hotel Continental (5-star), Continental Forum (4-star), MyContinental (3-star), Continental (3-star), and Hello Hotels (2-star), as well as food and beverage concepts such as Concerto Restaurant, Balkan Bistro, and Bistro Continental. 

It operates in cities including Bucharest, Arad, Constanța, Drobeta Turnu Severin, Oradea, Sibiu, Suceava, and Târgu Mureș, with a total of 1,754 rooms across 12 hotel units.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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