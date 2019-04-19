BRD Societe Generale to distribute three-quarters of its profit to shareholders

The shareholders of BRD Societe Generale, Romania’s third-largest bank, approved on April 18 the board's proposal to distribute 73.9% of last year's net profit as dividends.

BRD shareholders will thus get RON 1.545 billion (EUR 325 million) worth of gross dividends or RON 1.64 per share. The gross dividend yield is 12.2%, considering the current share price.

The shareholders also voted three new members in BRD's board of directors, namely Philippine Heim, Deputy CEO of Societe Generale, responsible for the retail banking operations, former Romanian finance minister Bogdan Drăgoi, and the dean of the Accounting Faculty at the Academy of Economic Studies, Liliana Feleagă. Petre Bunescu also got his board member position renewed for another four years.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)