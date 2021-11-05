Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:34
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian lender BRD sees 25% higher net profit in the first nine months

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lender BRD, the Romanian subsidiary of French group Societe Generale, increased its net profit by 25% in the first nine months of 2021 compared with the same period of last year to RON 920 million (EUR 186 mln).

The net result was supported by the dynamic commercial activity and net release in cost of risk.

"The Romanian economy showed a very dynamic rebound in the second quarter of 2021 amid better business conditions and sentiment, laying the foundation for a solid 2021 GDP growth. Still, risks arise from the pandemic resurgence and the turbulence in the energy market. On the other hand, the approval of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in September by the European Commission may be one of Romania's great chances to boost its growth, along with other national development programs," said BRD CEO Francois Bloch.

The group's outstanding loans portfolio, including leasing, increased by almost 8% year on year, sustained by dynamic all over the board lending activity.

"The retail loan production was exceptional, with growth printing at almost 50% year on year and above 20% versus 2019. Corporate lending strong increase (+19%) was fueled by a sharp growth both on the SME and large companies segments," Bloch explained.

The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio went down to 3.2% in September 2021, down from 3.4% in September 2020.

BRD's shares have gained 51% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the last 12 months, reflecting the group's positive financial evolution.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 15:01
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:34
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian lender BRD sees 25% higher net profit in the first nine months

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lender BRD, the Romanian subsidiary of French group Societe Generale, increased its net profit by 25% in the first nine months of 2021 compared with the same period of last year to RON 920 million (EUR 186 mln).

The net result was supported by the dynamic commercial activity and net release in cost of risk.

"The Romanian economy showed a very dynamic rebound in the second quarter of 2021 amid better business conditions and sentiment, laying the foundation for a solid 2021 GDP growth. Still, risks arise from the pandemic resurgence and the turbulence in the energy market. On the other hand, the approval of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in September by the European Commission may be one of Romania's great chances to boost its growth, along with other national development programs," said BRD CEO Francois Bloch.

The group's outstanding loans portfolio, including leasing, increased by almost 8% year on year, sustained by dynamic all over the board lending activity.

"The retail loan production was exceptional, with growth printing at almost 50% year on year and above 20% versus 2019. Corporate lending strong increase (+19%) was fueled by a sharp growth both on the SME and large companies segments," Bloch explained.

The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio went down to 3.2% in September 2021, down from 3.4% in September 2020.

BRD's shares have gained 51% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the last 12 months, reflecting the group's positive financial evolution.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 15:01
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church