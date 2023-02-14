Central Romania: Brasov builds PV park to produce its own electricity

Brasov, a popular mountain city in Romania, will produce its own clean electricity, mayor Allen Coliban announced. The city obtained funding of over RON 40 million through the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM) for a photovoltaic park, which will produce enough electricity to almost completely cover the consumption of public buildings and services.

“90% of the electricity needed for public buildings and services in the city will be provided by its own park. Schools, kindergartens, nurseries, cultural institutions, street lighting and even the production of artificial snow in Poiana Brasov will be able to use electricity produced by us,” mayor Coliban said.

The PV park will be built on 35 hectares in Stupini, with 30,770 panels and a capacity of 25 MW. The project’s total value is almost RON 108.5 million.

“I remind you that, in September 2021, Brasov was the first city in Romania to undertake ambitious environmental targets: in less than 10 years, it will cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55% and reach climate neutrality by 2050,” the mayor also said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Allen Coliban)